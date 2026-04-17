DA waives tolls to ease food costs

Transport expenses currently add about P2 to P5 per kilo to retail food prices, according to the DA, highlighting how logistics costs quickly translate into higher prices for consumers.

The policy follows directives from Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to shield the agriculture sector from global cost pressures, including those linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Initial estimates show the waiver could save between P1,500 and P3,000 per trip for over 1,100 accredited trucks. These savings could reach as much as P105 million within a month, with further gains possible if more transport operators join the program.

The accredited fleet is capable of delivering up to 7 million kilos of food daily, supporting thousands of farmers and ensuring a steady supply to major markets.

To further stabilize distribution, the DA has also deployed its own trucks in key farming areas such as Benguet, helping prevent delivery delays, spoilage, and supply shortages.

While the toll relief offers short-term support, officials noted that broader reforms in logistics will be needed to reduce the sector’s vulnerability to future fuel price spikes.