Consumers shift to supermarkets amid rising prices

Consumers are increasingly choosing supermarkets over local markets as prices of fresh goods continue to climb, prompting buyers to compare costs and adjust their spending habits.
Jean, a regular market-goer, said she now canvasses prices more carefully as goods become more expensive week by week. “I check where it’s cheaper because the place where I usually buy has already increased prices, and it keeps going up every week. Even now that fuel prices have gone down, their reason is that supplies from distributors are still expensive,” she said. “Sometimes we just buy from the supermarket instead—even if it’s frozen, that’s fine—because fresh goods are already expensive. We live close to both options, so we end up going to the supermarket more often than the market. A whole chicken there costs around 180, while in the market it can reach almost 200. Even a 20-peso difference is already significant.”
Meanwhile, vendor Myrna defended price increases, saying these are driven by rising costs from suppliers and transportation. “Of course, as a vendor I would say buy from us because our goods are fresh and really come straight from our suppliers. I only raise prices because what I pay to suppliers is also increasing, along with transportation fares,” she explained.
For students like Liezel, supermarkets offer a more budget-friendly option despite concerns about freshness. “I think supermarkets are better because I really save more there. I’m just a student, and my allowance is strictly budgeted. Even if my parents tell me to buy from the market because it’s fresher and healthier, I still choose supermarkets because they’re cheaper,” she said. “In the past, I used to buy more from the market because small portions were more affordable, but now my way of saving is buying in bulk. For example, I buy a dozen of bath essentials, whereas before it was okay to buy small amounts from stores or the market.”
Tey, another consumer, said his purchasing decisions depend on necessity and convenience. “It actually depends on the need. I rarely consume or cook raw products like meat, fish, or vegetables because we don’t have a refrigerator. We usually just buy from small eateries,” he said. “But for other needs, we end up buying from supermarkets because aside from convenience, there are more payment options and they’re nearby. Admittedly, sometimes the prices can be surprising, so it’s really about finding a cheaper store or brand for what you need.”