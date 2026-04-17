Consumers shift to supermarkets amid rising prices

For students like Liezel, supermarkets offer a more budget-friendly option despite concerns about freshness. “I think supermarkets are better because I really save more there. I’m just a student, and my allowance is strictly budgeted. Even if my parents tell me to buy from the market because it’s fresher and healthier, I still choose supermarkets because they’re cheaper,” she said. “In the past, I used to buy more from the market because small portions were more affordable, but now my way of saving is buying in bulk. For example, I buy a dozen of bath essentials, whereas before it was okay to buy small amounts from stores or the market.”

Tey, another consumer, said his purchasing decisions depend on necessity and convenience. “It actually depends on the need. I rarely consume or cook raw products like meat, fish, or vegetables because we don’t have a refrigerator. We usually just buy from small eateries,” he said. “But for other needs, we end up buying from supermarkets because aside from convenience, there are more payment options and they’re nearby. Admittedly, sometimes the prices can be surprising, so it’s really about finding a cheaper store or brand for what you need.”