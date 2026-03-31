PSA: Vegetables push mid-March food prices higher

Rising vegetable costs drove a broader increase in food prices in mid-March, offsetting declines in select commodities and keeping overall retail levels elevated.
Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that several key food items posted higher prices with vegetables leading the upward movement. Carrot prices, in particular, surged to P147.55 per kilogram, marking a sharp increase from earlier periods this year and the same timeframe in 2025.
Staple food prices also moved up. Regular milled rice averaged P48.69 per kilogram in the second half of March, rising from P47.47 earlier in the month and P46.01 in mid-February. The figure is likewise higher than March 2025 levels, pointing to continued pressure on household food spending.
Protein sources reflected a similar trend. Fresh beef with bones increased to P376.34 per kilogram, while mackerel scad (galunggong) climbed to P248.64 per kilogram. Both commodities posted gains compared to previous periods and year-ago prices, indicating sustained demand and cost pressures across supply chains.
Some food items, however, recorded price declines. Red onion prices dropped to P160.96 per kilogram, lower than both earlier in March and February figures, as well as last year’s levels. Carabao mangoes also became cheaper at P176.24 per kilogram, reflecting improved seasonal supply despite remaining above 2025 prices.
Meanwhile, cooking oil continued its gradual rise, averaging P195.16 per liter, slightly higher than recent weeks and significantly above year-ago levels.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. also cautioned traders and suppliers against profiteering or hoarding amid the situation.
“We are ready to apply the full force of the law against anyone who seeks to exploit the situation,” he said.
Officials maintained that with existing buffers and planned interventions, the country is in a better position to withstand potential external shocks than worst-case projections suggest.
The latest data underscores uneven price movements across food categories, with increases in staples and vegetables outweighing easing prices in selected items, keeping overall market conditions tight.