PSA: Vegetables push mid-March food prices higher

Some food items, however, recorded price declines. Red onion prices dropped to P160.96 per kilogram, lower than both earlier in March and February figures, as well as last year’s levels. Carabao mangoes also became cheaper at P176.24 per kilogram, reflecting improved seasonal supply despite remaining above 2025 prices.

Meanwhile, cooking oil continued its gradual rise, averaging P195.16 per liter, slightly higher than recent weeks and significantly above year-ago levels.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. also cautioned traders and suppliers against profiteering or hoarding amid the situation.

“We are ready to apply the full force of the law against anyone who seeks to exploit the situation,” he said.

Officials maintained that with existing buffers and planned interventions, the country is in a better position to withstand potential external shocks than worst-case projections suggest.

The latest data underscores uneven price movements across food categories, with increases in staples and vegetables outweighing easing prices in selected items, keeping overall market conditions tight.