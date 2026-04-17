Co may seek asylum to delay return to Philippines — expert

Taton said asylum or refugee applicants under status determination procedures are generally protected from immediate return or expulsion while their case is pending.

However, he noted that Co is facing graft and malversation charges, backed by a warrant of arrest issued by the Sandiganbayan.

“In the case of Co, the government can contest that this is not persecution, but prosecution for violation of graft and malversation laws in the Philippines,” he said. “But he may apply for asylum to delay the course of deportation proceedings.”

Taton said because the Philippines has no extradition treaty with the Czech Republic, authorities may instead rely on deportation proceedings.

“There is deportation if the extradition route is not possible,” he said, adding that illegal entry or lack of proper documents may be grounds for removal under Czech law.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier confirmed that Co was arrested in Prague after crossing into the Czech Republic without proper documentation and is now in the custody of Czech authorities.

Taton added that diplomatic channels and bilateral cooperation agreements may also be used to facilitate Co’s return.

He said the process may still take time, noting that Co has due process rights under Czech law.

“It may take months,” Taton said, explaining that Co may be given 10 to 15 days to respond before authorities issue a decision.