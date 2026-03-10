Marcos confirms Zaldy Co is in Portugal

NEW York, USA—Fugitive and sacked lawmaker Zaldy Co is in Portugal, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed to reporters on Tuesday (NY time).

In a press conference at The Pierre, New York, the President also clarified that it is not easy to bring Co home.

“You cannot bring him home because that's just not the way it works. We have to ask for the assistance of the country where he is, which is presently Portugal,” he said.

He said the Philippine government has already initiated a red notice with Interpol, and they continue to coordinate with the Portuguese to send Co back to the country.

“That's the process. You do not send your own police to go and pick him up kasi wala namang jurisdiction ang police doon sa kung saan ‘yung ibang bansa. So, they cannot arrest anyone. So, it will have to be with the assistance of the hosting country,” he said.

Co has been subject to a manhunt by Philippine authorities for his graft and malversation charges related to an alleged P289.4-million anomalous road dike project in Oriental Mindoro.

The former lawmaker is deemed a fugitive for repeatedly failing to appear in court and fleeing the country, with allegations linking him to corruption in flood control projects.

ICI’s fate

Meanwhile, President Marcos Jr. said the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) remains in the process of consolidating the findings of their investigation into the multi-billion-peso flood control controversy.

“Well, right now, what the ICI is doing is that they are collating all of their findings, and they are also writing their final report. I think, maybe, it’s already done. But, essentially, the ICI itself has decided that much of their work has already been done,” he told reporters.

He said the next part of the process is to send the information to the Department of Justice and the Ombudsman, depending on which is the appropriate body.

“So, nandoon tayo ngayon. Now, what will happen afterwards is, let us see what else they can do, but for now, their brief has already been fulfilled,” the President said.

The ICI was established by Executive Order No. 94 (2025) as an ad hoc body to investigate corruption in flood control and public works.

Several bills, including House Bill Nos. 4453 and 5699, and Senate Bill No. 1512, have been proposed to formalize this body into a permanent, independent commission with expanded subpoena and prosecution powers to combat infrastructure anomalies.