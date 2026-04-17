Cabstars whip alpha, capture bronze

“Very happy because in our first appearance again, we already won bronze,” said head coach Kitty Antiporta. “Despite the fact that we were only formed within two weeks, the good thing is we kept improving. We just stayed resilient regardless of what happened in the previous games.”

The Cabstars nearly stole the third set after rallying from a deficit to tie at 22, but a quick hit from Nas Gwaza and a service error from Jay Rack dela Noche allowed Alpha Insurance to extend the match.

Unfazed, AEP-Cabstars tightened their grip in the fourth, with Dela Noche and Jared Schnake delivering the finishing blows in a one-hour, 44-minute win that underscored the team’s late-game poise.