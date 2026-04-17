Cabstars whip alpha, capture bronze

EJ Casaña orchestrated a playmaking masterclass, producing 39 solid sets as AEP-Cabstars staved off Alpha Insurance, 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, to claim the bronze medal in the 2026 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference on Friday at the Filoil Centre.
Returning to the league with a roster formed just two weeks before the tournament organized by Sports Vision, the Cabstars showcased composure and chemistry beyond expectations. They controlled the first two sets, fell short in a tightly contested third, but regrouped in the fourth to complete a series sweep for third place following their straight-sets Game One triumph, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20.
“Very happy because in our first appearance again, we already won bronze,” said head coach Kitty Antiporta. “Despite the fact that we were only formed within two weeks, the good thing is we kept improving. We just stayed resilient regardless of what happened in the previous games.”
The Cabstars nearly stole the third set after rallying from a deficit to tie at 22, but a quick hit from Nas Gwaza and a service error from Jay Rack dela Noche allowed Alpha Insurance to extend the match.
Unfazed, AEP-Cabstars tightened their grip in the fourth, with Dela Noche and Jared Schnake delivering the finishing blows in a one-hour, 44-minute win that underscored the team’s late-game poise.
Casaña’s brilliant playmaking anchored the offense, consistently putting his hitters in scoring positions and dictating the tempo throughout the match.
Dela Noche led all scorers with 23 points built on 22 attacks, adding seven excellent digs, while Schnake contributed 14 points and went 14-of-20 in excellent receptions. Gwaza chipped in 12 points, and Vince Lorenzo posted an all-around effort with 28 excellent receptions and 17 digs.