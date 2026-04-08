Cabstars rally, seize early semis lead

Clinging to a slim lead late in the set, the Cabstars found themselves in trouble after the Protectors mounted a fierce rally. Sparked by timely hits from Jau Umandal and Don Nadera, the Alpha Insurance erased a 20-22 deficit and surged to a 24-23 set point, threatening to force a decider.

However, momentum swung yet again.

Nadera’s costly service error tied the set at 24, opening the door for a tense exchange. Nas Gwaza then delivered a crucial block on Umandal to push the Cabstars ahead, 25-24. What followed was a gripping back-and-forth battle, with neither side willing to yield as the set extended to 27-all.

Jared Schnake broke the deadlock with a perfectly placed drop shot, but another service miscue kept Alpha Insurance within striking distance. In the end, it was newcomer Dave Lardizabal who rose to the occasion, firing a decisive running attack before Jay Rack De La Noche sealed the win with a clutch block on Edward Camposano.

The hard-fought one-hour and 52-minute triumph thus gave the Cabstars a 1-0 start in the semis.

“The team-building activity that we had was a huge factor. We were able to get to know each other better, identify their skills and establish connection that gave us this win,” said Cabstars head coach Kitty Antiporta, who credited the team’s chemistry for the strong showing.