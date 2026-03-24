Cabstars grab solo 3rd spot

A joint effort from Jayrack De La Noche and Jared Schnake powered AEP to its second consecutive win in the tournament.

Beyond avenging their first-round loss to Alpha last 25 February, the Cabstars also secured solo third place in the six-team field with a 5-4 win-loss record. They now face a crucial showdown against second-placed Savouge to close the preliminaries this Friday at the same Manila venue.

“Our standing is good because of the win and we hope to bring it to our next game against Savouge,” Cabstars head coach Kitty Antiporta said.

After giving up 10 errors in a lopsided third-set loss, the Cabstars bounced back quickly, breaking an 11-all tie in the fourth frame to take a three-point cushion at 16-13, fueled by a Paul Malaiba off-the-block attack and a De La Noche crosscourt hit.