Int’l Dance Day Fest in April strengthens Makati arts hub

Curating the ecosystem

The festival is shaped through a curatorial model, with each gala led by a different expert. “We have not changed the formula… It’s really about collaboration. Each year… I reach out to our curators and ask how they envision the festival. It allows us to bring together different perspectives and create a platform that benefits the entire community,” Mohnani said.

For contemporary curator Myra Beltrán, the impact is immediate. “Contemporary dance is mostly composed of independent artists. For me, the important aspect is sharing the stage — you will never be the same after that,” she said.

She described her approach: “I create a narrative for the entire program. I arrange works so that each unique voice stands out. It’s about shaping the experience for the audience while preserving each choreographer’s identity,” Beltrán added.

In the Folk Dance Gala, the focus shifts to continuity and context. “Our creative process is always challenging. We have to balance tradition and innovation. We cannot be too traditional, but we also cannot lose the cultural context,” Mirabuena said. “We consult cultural bearers to ensure authenticity and respect for identity.”

Global exposure, local positioning

International exchange is embedded through both performance and training. The participation of the ABT Studio Company and the inclusion of Gerald Arpino’s works reflect direct engagement with global repertory.

In addition, The Joffrey Ballet and Gerald Arpino Foundation répétiteur Christine Rocas will stage and teach excerpts from two of Arpino’s well-known works, further highlighting the festival’s emphasis on cultural exchange.

“Exposing ourselves to the global dance space would only enrich our artists as well as enrich the experience of our audiences,” Rocas said. She pointed to long-term potential: “Maybe someday… even our Filipino stories will be told by the world.”

Within this framework, Makati is positioned as a central site where local and international practices intersect. The Samsung Performing Arts Theater, supported by Ayala Land, functions as the primary platform for this exchange.

“Year after year, we’ve been trying to really elevate and make International Dance Day Festival a true flagship and signature event to make sure that dance is enduring and it is relevant to this day,” Mohnani said.