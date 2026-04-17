BINI stands with ABS-CBN

BINI has dedicated its second-weekend performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to ABS-CBN, thanking the network for helping shape the group’s rise.
Fresh from its historic debut at the festival, the eight-member act took to social media to express gratitude while reaffirming support for the company it called home.
“Hindi man kami personal na makapagpakita ng suporta ngayon, gusto naming malaman niyo na kasama namin kayo sa bawat hakbang at sa bawat dasal,” the group said.
BINI also dedicated its upcoming performance to the network, citing the role it played in turning their dreams into reality.
“Bukod sa aming Blooms, ang aming Week 2 performance sa Coachella ay para sa kompanyang tumanggap, lumaban, at tumupad sa mga pangarap naming minsan inakala naming hanggang panaginip lang. Sa ABS-CBN, maraming maraming salamat po… Salamat sa pagbibigay sa amin ng tahanan, ng pamilya, ng boses, at ng pagkakataong ipakita kung sino kami.”
BINI, recognized as the first Filipino girl group to perform at Coachella, is set to return to the Mojave stage on 18 April (Philippine time).