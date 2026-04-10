BINI makes history with Coachella debut

Filipino pop sensation BINI is set to mark a major milestone as they take the stage at Coachella for the first time.
The nation’s girl group becomes the first Filipino act to perform at one of the world’s most influential music festivals, signaling a breakthrough moment not just for the group, but for OPM on the global stage.
Fans around the world can watch the highly anticipated set via the Mojave stage livestream on Coachella’s official YouTube channel. The performance is scheduled for 11 April, 7:15 to 8:00 a.m. Philippine time (10 April, 4:15 to 5:00 p.m. PDT), and is expected to highlight BINI’s signature blend of high-energy choreography and empowering pop anthems.