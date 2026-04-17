Army aid drive reaches 250 residents in remote Aurora village

A total of 250 residents of Barangay Dibut received assistance during the community service activity dubbed “Handog Malasakit ng Pamilyang Kaugnay” conducted by the 7th Infantry Division.
Led by the 91st Infantry Battalion under the supervision of the 703rd Infantry Brigade, the initiative aimed to extend government support to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas and strengthen ties with local residents.
Division Commander Joseph Norwin D. Pasamonte said the activity forms part of the command’s commitment to holistic development.
“Beyond security operations, we ensure that services reach the grassroots. Peace is achieved when communities are supported, safe and empowered,” Pasamonte said.
Meanwhile, Brigadier General Eugenio Julio C. Osias IV, commander of the 703rd Infantry Brigade, emphasized the importance of unity in nation-building.
“The Army stands as a partner of the people in progress. Through these initiatives, we foster trust and ensure that development reaches every corner of our area of responsibility,” Osias said.
The activity brought essential aid to residents, reinforcing the military’s mandate to serve and protect.