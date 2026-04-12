6,556 Aetas plant vegetables in Pampanga

Around 6,556 Aeta individuals planted vegetables across different areas in Pampanga under the government’s Food-for-Work Program.
In a post by the Provincial Government on Sunday night, 6,556 Aetas from the upland barangays of Porac, Floridablanca, and Mabalacat City took part in the said program under the Gulayan sa Barangay Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).
The said program is in collaboration with the Provincial Government under the leadership of Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.
The governor said that every Aeta planted various species of vegetables in their communities, while the DSWD also provided food packs for the participating Aeta.
The Food-for-Work Program aims to provide support to the Indigenous People of Pampanga, especially during this oil crisis and high prices of commodities in the market.
The DSWD Food-for-Work program provides Family Food Packs (FFPs) to vulnerable, disaster-affected, or food-insecure households in exchange for participating in community projects like cleaning, clearing, or repairing small infrastructure.
This short-term intervention aims to assist communities without fully functional markets, often during calamities.
Instead of cash, beneficiaries receive Family Food Packs (rice, canned goods, coffee).
Beneficiaries will take part in activities that include disaster mitigation, coastal clean-up, road clearing, or tree planting.