6,556 Aetas plant vegetables in Pampanga

The said program is in collaboration with the Provincial Government under the leadership of Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.

The governor said that every Aeta planted various species of vegetables in their communities, while the DSWD also provided food packs for the participating Aeta.

The Food-for-Work Program aims to provide support to the Indigenous People of Pampanga, especially during this oil crisis and high prices of commodities in the market.