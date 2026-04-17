Aquino upbeat on De Jesus’ WNBA chances

The former Duke and Notre Dame guard went undrafted in the Annual Rookie Draft last Tuesday.

“An asset like her can be very valuable to a team. She makes other players better — not merely scoring, but making those assists and playing the best defense at her position as a point guard,” said Aquino, who now calls the shots for Blackwater in the Philippine Basketball Association.

“She’s good at defense, knows how to rotate, when to double, and everything.”

De Jesus has shown what she has to offer on a WNBA team.

She averaged 13.2 points with Gilas Women in the FIBA Asia Cup despite finishing in sixth place.

De Jesus even scored a career-high 22 points for Notre Dame last November en route to a 98-52 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.