DE JESUS JOINS WNBA DRAFT

The Fighting Irish were booted out by University of Connecticut, 52-70, in the Elite Eight last 29 March where she scored eight points.

“Help me Jesus,” De Jesus posted on social media as she confirmed her decision to pursue a WNBA career.

Former Gilas Women head coach Pat Aquino even showed his support to De Jesus.

“Good luck Vanessa. All support and prayers,” Aquino said.

De Jesus could be the first Filipina basketball player for the WNBA if everything goes her way.

She would be competing against the likes of Sabirna Ionesco, Angel Reese and Caitlyn Clark and exposing herself to an even higher level of play.

In the FIBA Asia Cup in China last year, De Jesus averaged 13.2 points with Gilas Women despite finishing in sixth place.

De Jesus even scored a career-high 22 points for Notre Dame last November en route to a 98-52 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.