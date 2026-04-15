DepEd tells campus journalists: Defend truth amid AI, disinformation

“Now more than ever, the role of the student-journalist is vital, for they are called to lead in fact-checking and to stand as defenders of verified, credible, and truthful information for the public,” Oracion said.

The annual gathering, organized by DepEd in partnership with the local government of Ormoc City, opened with a strong emphasis on accountability and critical thinking, positioning young journalists as frontliners against disinformation.

Oracion warned that while digital platforms and artificial intelligence have accelerated the spread of information, they have also heightened the risks of false or misleading content. She urged student journalists to remain grounded in accuracy and integrity in their reporting.

Keynote speaker and broadcast journalist Atom Araullo echoed the call, framing journalism as a public service rather than a competition.

“Ang journalism ay hindi isang competition. Ito ay isang serbisyo. Kapag may sakuna, may eleksyon, may katiwalian, kailangan may magsabi ng totoo,” Araullo said.

He also highlighted the limitations of emerging technologies, noting that while artificial intelligence can assist in content creation, it cannot replace the core mission of journalism.

“AI can generate content, but it cannot pursue the truth,” he added.

This year’s NSPC, themed “Mapanuri, Mapanindigan, at Mapanagutang Pamamahayag,” features a wide range of competitions spanning writing, visual journalism, and broadcast and multimedia, reflecting the evolving demands of the profession.

Beyond competition, the conference aims to reinforce the role of campus journalism in nation-building, as DepEd pushes young reporters to take on greater responsibility in shaping informed public discourse.