Aboitiz boosts Samal power with submarine link

Aboitiz Power Corporation has strengthened electricity supply in Samal Island with the completion of a submarine cable project designed to support long-term growth and improve reliability.
The company, together with Davao Light and Power Company, inaugurated the Davao–Samal Submarine Interconnection on 17 April in Samal, marking a key infrastructure upgrade for the island’s power system.
The project links the Island Garden City of Samal to the Davao City grid through a 1.25-kilometer, 69-kilovolt submarine cable laid across the Pakiputan Strait. With a capacity of 50 megawatts, the facility is expected to significantly enhance the island’s ability to meet rising electricity demand.
Davao Light President and COO Enriczar Tia said the interconnection provides more than enough capacity to accommodate future expansion, noting that it exceeds Samal’s current peak demand of 12 megawatts.
The new link also reduces the island’s dependence on localized power sources, helping stabilize supply and minimize disruptions, particularly as tourism and commercial activity continue to grow.
The submarine cable, custom-built to meet project specifications, reflects AboitizPower’s broader push to invest in critical energy infrastructure across its service areas.
With the interconnection now operational, the company is positioning Samal for increased economic activity, backed by a more stable and scalable power supply.