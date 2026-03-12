Davao Light starts Samal cable, sets mid-year finish

The project used a cable-laying vessel, supported by boats, divers, and technical experts, to install 1,015 meters of custom-built submarine cable from China along a route designed to minimize environmental impact. Divers will next secure the cable underwater, while terminal stations will be constructed on both shores.

Ready, poised and equipped

“Davao Light is ready, poised, and equipped to serve the people, communities, and businesses of the Island Garden City of Samal,” said Davao Light president and COO Enriczar Tia. “Our immediate priorities will be customer service support, network expansion and substation upgrades that will help build a robust electric distribution system.”

The Energy Regulatory Commission granted Davao Light a Provisional Authority for its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, clearing the way for the submarine cable works.

World-class standards and services

AboitizPower SVP and COO of the Distribution Business Group, Anton Perdices, vowed to deliver world-class standards and services to encourage growth and improve the quality of life.

“By doing so, AboitizPower and Davao Light will be able to support local progress and national goals,” Perdices said.

Samal has been struggling with frequent power outages caused by aging infrastructure, costing the local economy an estimated P120 to P150 million annually.

Third largest privately-owned power distribution firm

Davao Light is the third largest privately-owned distribution utility in the Philippines, serving Davao City, Panabo City, and the municipalities of Carmen, Dujali and Sto. Tomas.

Its franchise was expanded under Republic Act 12144, which took effect in April 2025 and was affirmed by the Supreme Court in January, enabling the utility to operate in Samal.