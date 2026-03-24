BCDA, telecoms company to develop Poro Point Cable Landing Station

The signing ceremony was held at the BCDA Corporate Center, Bonifacio Technology Center at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on March 11, 2026.

The partnership will maximize the use of BCDA’s information and communications technology (ICT) assets at the Poro Point Freeport Zone and strengthen the country’s international digital infrastructure.

The agreement covers the Poro Point Cable Landing Station and related facilities under the Luzon Bypass Infrastructure, a strategic collaboration among the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), BCDA, and Meta aimed at improving the Philippines’ global internet connectivity.

The Luzon Bypass Infrastructure established a 240-kilometer fiber corridor linking Baler, Aurora on the eastern coast of Luzon to San Fernando, La Union on the western coast. BCDA built the backbone infrastructure, which includes two cable landing stations, four repeater stations, and supporting terrestrial facilities, while DICT oversees its operations.

Under the partnership, the Poro Point facility will be operated as an Open Cable Landing Station, capable of hosting multiple submarine cable systems while allowing domestic network providers to colocate their equipment. Designed to support two additional submarine cable operators, the model promotes greater competition in international connectivity and encourages new investments in submarine cable infrastructure.

“This partnership with InfiniVAN’s nationwide fiber-optic network will expand access and service coverage, help lower the cost of internet services for enterprises and households, and accelerate the country’s digital transformation as it keeps pace with its ASEAN neighbors and the broader global digital economy,” said BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang.

InfiniVAN Chairman Koji Miyashita said integrating the Poro Point Cable Landing Station into the company’s backbone network will allow submarine cable capacities landing on the northwest coast of Luzon to be distributed more efficiently to optical distribution hubs across the country.

“This East–West connectivity will play a vital role in ensuring the resiliency and security of the nation’s communications infrastructure,” he said.

InfiniVAN will operate both the Poro Point Cable Landing Station and the upcoming Baler Cable Landing Station under an Open CLS model, enabling any submarine cable system to land at these facilities and allowing multiple backhaul providers to operate within them.

The development builds on InfiniVAN’s Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) and its ongoing construction of a new cable landing station in Baler, Aurora, which will serve as a landing point for the recently announced CANDLE submarine cable system.

CANDLE is a 24-fiber-pair intra-Asia submarine cable with an estimated capacity of 570 terabits per second and is expected to become operational in 2028. Together, these developments position the Philippines to capture a larger share of regional data traffic and strengthen its role in Asia’s expanding digital infrastructure network.

The initiative supports the digitalization agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., which prioritizes stronger digital infrastructure, expanded connectivity, and improved access to online services to boost economic growth, innovation, and global competitiveness.

In attendance were InfiniVAN, Inc. President Shigeki Nakahara, Chief Financial Officer Valenbert Juan, and InfiniVAN Advisor Alejandro A. Aquino, with BCDA Chairperson Atty. Larry B. Paredes serving as witness to the ceremony.