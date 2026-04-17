45,073 to take NAPOLCOM exams nationwide

A total of 45,073 civilian and police examinees will take the National Police Commission’s examinations on 19 April 2026 across designated testing centers nationwide.
The National Police Commission will administer the Philippine National Police Entrance Examination, PNP Promotional Examination and Police Executive Service Eligibility-Written Examination as part of its mandate to professionalize the police force.
Of the total examinees, 38,022 will take the entrance exam, which is required for appointment to the entry-level rank of patrolman and patrolwoman. Meanwhile, 6,794 in-service personnel will take the promotional exam for advancement to higher ranks.
A total of 257 Police Lieutenant Colonels will take the executive eligibility written exam, which forms part of the process for promotion to third-level positions.
All examinations will run for three hours, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., at assigned testing centers nationwide.
NAPOLCOM Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan said the exams are meant to ensure merit-based recruitment and promotion within the police service.
“Hindi lang ito pagsusulit ng kaalaman, kundi pagsusulit ng integridad at kahandaan sa serbisyo. Bilang Pulis ng Pulis, tungkulin naming tiyakin na ang bawat pumapasok at umaangat sa hanay ng kapulisan ay dumaan sa patas, tapat, at makatarungang proseso,” he said.