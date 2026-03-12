PNP opens 7,100 slots for 2026 recruitment

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has officially launched its recruitment for calendar year 2026, opening more than 7,100 positions across the country for both Regular and Attrition cycles in Police Regional Offices and National Support Units (NSUs).
PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the recruitment drive is part of the PNP’s Focused Agenda on Management of Resources, aimed at strengthening the organization’s personnel and enhancing public service.
For 2026, a total of 6,178 vacancies are available nationwide — 1,700 under the Regular Quota and 4,478 under the Attrition Quota. Among regions, the National Capital Region Police Office has the most slots with 783, followed by CALABARZON (609), Central Luzon (575), Bangsamoro (367) and Bicol (359).
Meanwhile, National Support Units have 946 slots, including 300 Regular and 646 Attrition positions. Key NSUs with openings include the Aviation Security Group, Maritime Group, Special Action Force, and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.
Highlighting the importance of integrity and readiness, Nartatez said:
“At the PNP, we ensure that every applicant is given an equal opportunity. We are committed to welcoming those who demonstrate competence, dedication, and integrity, and the process will remain transparent and fair so that every qualified applicant has an equal chance to serve the Filipino people.”
He added: “Only those who are prepared and truly deserving will enter the PNP. We are looking for individuals ready to serve the Filipino people with honor and professionalism.”
The PNP also reminded applicants that the recruitment process is completely free of charge, urging the public to report anyone soliciting money or claiming to expedite appointments. Prospective recruits should monitor the PNP Recruitment and Selection Service Facebook page and their respective Regional Recruitment and Selection Units for updates.
This initiative supports the PNP’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its ranks, ensure community safety, and provide Filipinos with accessible, reliable, and professional policing.
Aligned with the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the recruitment ensures more qualified personnel are ready to serve the public, embodying the vision of a Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.