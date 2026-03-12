PNP opens 7,100 slots for 2026 recruitment

For 2026, a total of 6,178 vacancies are available nationwide — 1,700 under the Regular Quota and 4,478 under the Attrition Quota. Among regions, the National Capital Region Police Office has the most slots with 783, followed by CALABARZON (609), Central Luzon (575), Bangsamoro (367) and Bicol (359).

Meanwhile, National Support Units have 946 slots, including 300 Regular and 646 Attrition positions. Key NSUs with openings include the Aviation Security Group, Maritime Group, Special Action Force, and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Highlighting the importance of integrity and readiness, Nartatez said:

“At the PNP, we ensure that every applicant is given an equal opportunity. We are committed to welcoming those who demonstrate competence, dedication, and integrity, and the process will remain transparent and fair so that every qualified applicant has an equal chance to serve the Filipino people.”

He added: “Only those who are prepared and truly deserving will enter the PNP. We are looking for individuals ready to serve the Filipino people with honor and professionalism.”