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Napolcom approves over 7.5K promotion slots

Napolcom approves over 7.5K promotion slots
PHOTO courtesy of PNP
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The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday welcomed the National Police Commission’s (Napolcom) approval of 7,516 promotion slots for uniformed personnel, a move officials say will strengthen the organization’s operational capability and internal morale.

The authorized quota marks the first cycle of the 2026 Regular Promotion Program. Of the total slots, 4,719 are allocated for non-commissioned officers, including 1,269 for police corporal and 1,506 for police chief master sergeant.

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For commissioned officers, Napolcom authorized 2,797 slots. The breakdown includes 1,119 positions for police major, 607 for police lieutenant, 320 for police captain, and 263 for police lieutenant colonel.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the promotions are part of a merit-based system designed to professionalize the force through performance, experience and fitness for duty.

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