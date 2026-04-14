Napolcom approves over 7.5K promotion slots

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday welcomed the National Police Commission’s (Napolcom) approval of 7,516 promotion slots for uniformed personnel, a move officials say will strengthen the organization’s operational capability and internal morale.

The authorized quota marks the first cycle of the 2026 Regular Promotion Program. Of the total slots, 4,719 are allocated for non-commissioned officers, including 1,269 for police corporal and 1,506 for police chief master sergeant.