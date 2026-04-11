2 Japanese fugitives nabbed in Batangas — BI

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Saturday reported the arrest of two Japanese nationals wanted for fraud in an operation in Batangas.

Agents from the BI’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) apprehended Takahashi Yuta, 45, and Sugita Yuki, 39, on April 8 at Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Matabungkay, Lian, Batangas.

The operation was carried out in coordination with Japanese authorities, the Philippine National Police – Intelligence Group, and the Regional Intelligence Division of Police Regional Office 4A.