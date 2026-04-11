2 Japanese fugitives nabbed in Batangas — BI

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Saturday reported the arrest of two Japanese nationals wanted for fraud in an operation in Batangas.
Agents from the BI’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) apprehended Takahashi Yuta, 45, and Sugita Yuki, 39, on April 8 at Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Matabungkay, Lian, Batangas.
The operation was carried out in coordination with Japanese authorities, the Philippine National Police – Intelligence Group, and the Regional Intelligence Division of Police Regional Office 4A.
According to the BI, both men are subjects of arrest warrants issued by Japan’s Omiya Summary Court in 2024 for fraud under the country’s penal code. Their arrest followed a request from Japanese authorities seeking assistance in locating and apprehending the suspects.
Immigration records showed that the two entered the Philippines on January 4, 2024, as temporary visitors but later overstayed, with their authorized stays expiring in August and November of the same year.
They have since been listed in the BI’s system as undesirable aliens and fugitives from justice.
The suspects are currently detained at the BI Warden Facility and will undergo deportation proceedings.