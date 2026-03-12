SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Army confiscates 300 grenades in Lanao del Sur

The task group highlighted that the discovery would not have been possible without the support and cooperation of the local community.
TROOPS of the 55th and 64th Infantry Battalions recovered hand grenades from an arms cache believed to belong to Daulah Islamiya-Maute remnants on Wednesday in Barangay Piagolongan, Marogong, Lanao del Sur.
CAMP SANG-AN, ZDS — In a significant operation against local terrorist networks, troops from the Philippine Army recovered nearly 300 hand grenades hidden by remnants of the Daulah Islamiya–Maute Group on 11 March in Barangay Piagolongan, Marogong, Lanao del Sur.

The 1st Infantry “Tabak” Division reported that 295 hand grenades were found in a single cache during a coordinated operation by the 55th and 64th Infantry Battalions, marking a major setback for the threat groups’ operational capabilities in the area.

“This seizure is not just about removing explosives from circulation,” said the Joint Task Group ZAMPELAN. “It directly translates to lives protected, communities secured, and the prevention of potential mass casualty attacks.”

The task group highlighted that the discovery would not have been possible without the support and cooperation of the local community. “This act of civic courage reflects a meaningful shift in the communities of Lanao del Sur toward peace, choosing safety over the presence of instruments of conflict,” it said.

Maj. Gen. Yegor Rey P. Barroquillo Jr., commander of the 1st Infantry Division, lauded both the troops and residents for their collective effort. “Operations of this magnitude succeed because of the trust and cooperation between the military and the people it serves,” he said.

Barroquillo emphasized that the military remains steadfast in its mission to dismantle terrorist networks, recover hidden war materiel, and ensure lasting peace and security in Western Mindanao.

