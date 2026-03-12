Army recovers 295 grenades in Lanao del Sur

“Their removal from circulation directly translates to lives protected, communities secured, and the prevention of potential mass-casualty attacks,” the task group said in a statement.

The task group also attributed the discovery and recovery of the arms cache to the support and cooperation of the local community.

“This act of civic courage reflects a meaningful shift in the communities of Lanao del Sur toward a growing preference for peace over the presence of instruments of conflict in their midst,” it said.

Maj. Gen. Yegor Rey P. Barroquillo Jr., commander of the 1st Infantry Division, lauded the troops and the community for their collective effort, emphasizing that operations of this magnitude are made possible through trust and cooperation between the military and the people it serves.

He added that the military remains steadfast in its mission to dismantle terrorist networks, recover hidden war materiel, and ensure lasting peace and security in Western Mindanao.