PNP condemns Lanao del Sur ambush; vows intensified operations

The PNP chief said directives have already been issued to ground commanders, particularly in the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

“We are also reinforcing coordination with the AFP to further strengthen security measures across the entire BARMM and prevent violence from prevailing in the region,” he said.

Police Cpl. Walid Buleg Sangcopan, a member of the PRO-BAR unit in Lanao del Sur, and a civilian companion—whose full name was withheld at the request of relatives—were riding a gray Toyota Innova when gunmen attacked and killed them along a secluded highway before dawn on Saturday, March 28, in Barangay Paglamatan, Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur.

The attack in Lanao del Sur came hours after another deadly ambush in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, where five police personnel were shot dead and three others wounded.

Nartatez Jr. on Monday ordered immediate and sustained assistance for the families of the five police officers killed and the three others injured in that ambush.

The PNP said the Maguindanao ambush could be linked to a local terror group, following recent police operations that led to the neutralization of several of its members in previous months.

Nartatez condemned the attack as a “cowardly” act and a direct affront to peace and order.

“Ang ganitong karahasan ay walang lugar sa ating bayan. We will not retreat, we will not be intimidated. Hindi titigil ang PNP hangga’t hindi napapanagot ang mga may sala,” he said.

Nartatez said operations are in full swing to track down those behind the attacks.

“Hot pursuit operations are ongoing, and we are confident na mahuhuli ang mga responsible. Hindi kami titigil hangga’t walang napapanagot,” he added.