Interpol yet to rule on Red Notice vs Zaldy Co — Palace

She added that the Marcos administration continues to exert efforts to secure Co’s return to the Philippines.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier confirmed that Co is currently in Portugal.

Co is facing graft and malversation charges, which he claims stem from a political “vendetta” based on an “unproven conspiracy.”

He has also alleged that former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez instructed him to go into hiding amid an ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in multi-billion peso flood control projects.

Co further accused Marcos of being the mastermind behind the supposed kickbacks tied to projects allegedly inserted into the 2025 national budget, a claim Malacañang has repeatedly denied.

Authorities earlier voided Co’s Philippine passport, but he remains at large after reportedly securing a golden visa and a Portuguese passport.