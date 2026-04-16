WPS education drive intensified

Among the speakers were Akbayan president Rafaela David, Philippine Coast Guard Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela, University of the Philippines Diliman professor Cielo Magno and political analyst Ronald Llamas.

David said Filipinos must continue defending the country’s island territories and stressed that civilians also play a role in asserting the nation’s presence in the WPS.

“This is not just about territory. It is about our dignity, our rights and the future of the country,” she said.

Tarriela echoed the call, saying defending the WPS should not be left to the government alone.