WPS education drive intensified

CEBU CITY — The Atin Ito Coalition has intensified its awareness campaign on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) in Cebu as the country marks the 10th anniversary of the arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s nine-dash line claim.
During campus forums at the University of San Carlos and the University of the Philippines Cebu, speakers urged the public to counter misinformation and support efforts to assert the Philippines’ sovereignty.
Among the speakers were Akbayan president Rafaela David, Philippine Coast Guard Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela, University of the Philippines Diliman professor Cielo Magno and political analyst Ronald Llamas.
David said Filipinos must continue defending the country’s island territories and stressed that civilians also play a role in asserting the nation’s presence in the WPS.
“This is not just about territory. It is about our dignity, our rights and the future of the country,” she said.
Tarriela echoed the call, saying defending the WPS should not be left to the government alone.
“Unity can only be built through correct information and a clear understanding of what we are fighting for,” he said.
Magno highlighted the economic value of the disputed waters, citing potential oil and natural gas reserves and its role in ensuring food and energy security.
She added that around two million Filipinos depend on resources connected to the WPS.