WPS alliance needs clarity

For Stratbase Institute president Dindo Manhit, protecting our sovereignty requires coordination beyond the military, calling for “strategic clarity” and broader collaboration with democratic partners.

“Because the next seventy years will not be defined by history — but by how we act today,” Manhit said. “In a region where the stakes continue to rise, the Philippines and Japan have both the opportunity and the responsibility to work together — to strengthen economic resilience, enhance security cooperation, and uphold the principles that keep our region stable and open.”

Armed Forces chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the country would continue to rely on international law despite rising tensions in the disputed waters.

“In the face of China’s increasing assertiveness in the West Philippine Sea and the broader South China Sea, the Philippines remains firmly anchored on international law, diplomacy, and transparency,” Brawner said, describing the country’s posture as “principled restraint, coupled with resolve.”

Peaceful approach needed

He reiterated that the Philippines would assert its claims through peaceful means, anchored on the 2016 arbitral ruling under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which invalidated China’s expansive claims.

Officials pointed to the expanding defense engagements, including joint military exercises and new cooperative frameworks with like-minded nations, as part of efforts to maintain a credible presence in contested areas.

Philippine Coast Guard commandant Adm. Ronnie Gil Gavan said daily operations in the area reflect ongoing pressure on Filipino personnel.

“Security at sea is a human right,” Gavan said, noting that coast guard forces continue to safeguard fishers and respond to incidents despite repeated confrontations.

He added that cooperation with partners such as Japan helps sustain operations while ensuring Philippine forces remain “professional, yet unyielding.”

Former Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio underscored that the arbitral victory gains strength through continued support from allied nations.

“Every time the US and its allies sail in the West Philippine Sea that is enforcement,” Carpio said, pointing to joint naval activities as a practical way of upholding the ruling.

He also urged the government to explore additional legal avenues to reinforce the country’s claims and build wider international backing.