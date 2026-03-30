Law of the sea experts gather for WPS symposium

Sessions cover key topics including maritime zones, dispute settlement mechanisms and the legal basis of the 2016 South China Sea arbitral ruling, alongside discussions on the Philippines’ Maritime Zones Act and baselines law. Speakers include international and local experts, while Senator Francis Pangilinan is set to deliver the keynote address.

WPS Foundation president Jeffrey Ordaniel said the symposium seeks to equip opinion-makers with accurate knowledge of maritime law to counter misinformation and help build a national consensus on the West Philippine Sea and the country’s broader China policy.