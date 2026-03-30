Law of the sea experts gather for WPS symposium

Legal experts, academics and government officials gathered on 30 March 2026 for a two-day national symposium on the Law of the Sea and the West Philippine Sea, marking the 10th anniversary of the 2016 arbitral award under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
The event, held in Ortigas and organized by the University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea and the University of Asia and the Pacific School of Law, aims to strengthen legal literacy, counter disinformation and promote rule-of-law approaches to maritime disputes. UP professor Jay Batongbacal said the initiative brings together legal experts from across the country and abroad to deepen understanding of international maritime law.
Sessions cover key topics including maritime zones, dispute settlement mechanisms and the legal basis of the 2016 South China Sea arbitral ruling, alongside discussions on the Philippines’ Maritime Zones Act and baselines law. Speakers include international and local experts, while Senator Francis Pangilinan is set to deliver the keynote address.
WPS Foundation president Jeffrey Ordaniel said the symposium seeks to equip opinion-makers with accurate knowledge of maritime law to counter misinformation and help build a national consensus on the West Philippine Sea and the country’s broader China policy.