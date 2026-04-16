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Travelbug still bites despite turbulence

Travel to and from Middle Eastern destinations reportedly plunged by about 80 percent in the first quarter, a stark dip in an otherwise steady flow of global movement.
Travelbug still bites despite turbulence
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If there is one thing geopolitical tensions cannot seem to dampen, it is the Filipino traveler’s appetite for tourism.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that international passenger traffic continues to hold steady in the coming weeks, even as unrest in parts of the Middle East and sporadic flight disruptions rattle global routes.

Travelbug still bites despite turbulence
Fewer people travel for Holy Week

But the numbers suggest a quieter truth beneath the turbulence: people are still packing their bags anyway.

BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the BI processed a robust 782,344 international passengers across all ports during the peak week of 29 March to 5 April, almost evenly split between 391,243 arrivals and 391,101 departures. The symmetry almost feels poetic: what comes in, goes out, as if travel itself refuses imbalance.

These figures nearly mirror Holy Week 2025 levels, when 371,731 arrived and 361,361 departed, proof that not even global uncertainty can fully cancel the annual ritual of escape, reunion, and renewal.

Viado noted that much of this movement was locked in long before headlines turned tense, with travelers booking months ahead, long before geopolitics began rearranging flight paths and expectations. The result: airports remain full, even when the world outside feels less predictable.

For the first quarter of 2026 alone, the BI logged 4,218,683 arrivals and 4,521,001 departures, an uptick from the 3,871,492 arrivals and 4,196,492 departures recorded in the same period last year. The trajectory is clear: the travel itch is not only persistent, but it is also growing bolder.

Travelbug still bites despite turbulence
Holy Week rush brings mixed experiences at NAIA

Still, not all routes are equally fortunate. Travel to and from Middle Eastern destinations reportedly plunged by about 80 percent in the first quarter, a stark dip in an otherwise steady flow of global movement.

Yet even this contraction was cushioned by continued demand across other international corridors, as if travelers simply rerouted their restlessness elsewhere.

Viado expressed optimism that easing tensions in affected regions will eventually smooth out disruptions and restore more predictable skies.

Bureau of Immigration (BI)
flight disruptions
international passenger traffic

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