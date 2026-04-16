Travelbug still bites despite turbulence

But the numbers suggest a quieter truth beneath the turbulence: people are still packing their bags anyway.

BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the BI processed a robust 782,344 international passengers across all ports during the peak week of 29 March to 5 April, almost evenly split between 391,243 arrivals and 391,101 departures. The symmetry almost feels poetic: what comes in, goes out, as if travel itself refuses imbalance.

These figures nearly mirror Holy Week 2025 levels, when 371,731 arrived and 361,361 departed, proof that not even global uncertainty can fully cancel the annual ritual of escape, reunion, and renewal.

Viado noted that much of this movement was locked in long before headlines turned tense, with travelers booking months ahead, long before geopolitics began rearranging flight paths and expectations. The result: airports remain full, even when the world outside feels less predictable.

For the first quarter of 2026 alone, the BI logged 4,218,683 arrivals and 4,521,001 departures, an uptick from the 3,871,492 arrivals and 4,196,492 departures recorded in the same period last year. The trajectory is clear: the travel itch is not only persistent, but it is also growing bolder.