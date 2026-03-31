Holy Week rush brings mixed experiences at NAIA

“Yes, it has really affected us because of the increase in the number of passengers,” he said, adding that he prefers air travel over sea transport.

“We don’t want to travel by boat because it’s more expensive. We just want to travel by airplane.”

Holy Week is among the country’s peak travel periods, with airports, bus terminals and seaports seeing a surge in passengers as Filipinos head to the provinces or go on vacation.

Passenger volume at NAIA is expected to reach 1.3 million, even amid the State of National Energy Emergency. On Palm Sunday alone, 154,328 passengers were recorded, higher than the 142,560 last year.

Another traveler bound for Iloilo described a smoother experience, though he cited difficulties in securing affordable tickets. He arrived at the airport at 10 a.m. for a 9 p.m. flight.

“The flow is fast. The only problem is the booking. When you get a ticket, it's like you don’t have a vacation… you have to wait,” he said.

Unlike Crayag, he said he did not encounter delays inside the terminal. “Now, it's okay,” he added.

Airport officials earlier warned of sustained congestion throughout the week and advised travelers to arrive at least three hours before domestic flights.

Meanwhile, Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Eric Jose Ines said rising fuel prices due to tensions in the Middle East have yet to dampen travel demand, as most passengers had booked tickets in advance.

Fuel surcharges will rise to Level 8 from 1 to 15 April, with international flight surcharges exceeding P6,000. Officials warned the level could increase further if global oil prices continue to climb.

“We might reach Level 15. We can’t say for sure. But it’s possible because the price of jet fuel continues to rise. That surcharge, just to clarify, is not part of the base fare,” Ines said.