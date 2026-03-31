Fewer people travel for Holy Week

Passengers queue at airline counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The oil crisis caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused the airfare rates to jump up in price, forcing many Filipinos to ditch going home for the holiday season. JohnCarloMagallon

Passengers queue at airline counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The oil crisis caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused the airfare rates to jump up in price, forcing many Filipinos to ditch going home for the holiday season. JohnCarloMagallon

Passengers queue at airline counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The oil crisis caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused the airfare rates to jump up in price, forcing many Filipinos to ditch going home for the holiday season. John Carlo Magallon

Passengers queue at airline counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The oil crisis caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused the airfare rates to jump up in price, forcing many Filipinos to ditch going home for the holiday season. John Carlo Magallon

Passengers queue at airline counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The oil crisis caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused the airfare rates to jump up in price, forcing many Filipinos to ditch going home for the holiday season. John Carlo Magallon

Passengers queue at airline counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The oil crisis caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused the airfare rates to jump up in price, forcing many Filipinos to ditch going home for the holiday season. John Carlo Magallon

Passengers queue at airline counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The oil crisis caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused the airfare rates to jump up in price, forcing many Filipinos to ditch going home for the holiday season. John Carlo Magallon

Passengers queue at airline counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The oil crisis caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused the airfare rates to jump up in price, forcing many Filipinos to ditch going home for the holiday season. John Carlo Magallon

Passengers queue at airline counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The oil crisis caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused the airfare rates to jump up in price, forcing many Filipinos to ditch going home for the holiday season. John Carlo Magallon

Passengers queue at airline counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, in Pasay City on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. The oil crisis caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused the airfare rates to jump up in price, forcing many Filipinos to ditch going home for the holiday season. John Carlo Magallon