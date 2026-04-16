South Korea’s Big 4 creates Korea’s Coachella

Secondly, JYP Entertainment manages popular K-pop groups such as, TWICE, Stray Kidz, ITZY, among others, which is well-known for their catchy hooks, and fresh choreographies, garnering global appeal.

Thirdly, YG Entertainment is home for groups such as BLACKPINK, BABYMONSTER, and iKON. It highlights groups performing a different appeal, showcasing bold concepts and incorporating hip-hop’s influence into a cool unique identity.

Lastly, HYBE Labels as the powerhouse of trend-setters, managing groups such as BTS, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, and ENHYPEN. It known for its diverse musical tracks and energetic music, receiving global appeal.

“Phenomenon” intends to debut large-scale events in Korea by 2027, with the goal of expanding worldwide, transforming Korean pop culture into a touring brand.

Are you ready for K-oachella?