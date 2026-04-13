BigBang rocks Coachella 2026 with long-awaited comeback

K-pop icons BigBang set the Coachella stage on fire on 13 April, delivering a headline performance that marked one of the most anticipated returns in global pop this year.
Their appearance signaled a fresh era for the group, arriving nearly two years after their emotional reunion during Taeyang’s The Light Year solo concert in Seoul on 1 September 2024.
“It’s been a long time coming,” G-Dragon told the crowd.
The trio thrilled fans with a hit-packed setlist, performing classics like “BANG BANG BANG,” “Fantastic Baby,” “Sober,” “A Fool of Tears,” “Loser,” “Haru Haru,” “Let’s Not Fall in Love,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Bad Boy,” and “We Like 2 Party.”
“I really wanna rock tonight—I want to make it unforgettable,” Daesung said during the show.
Each member also had standout solo moments. Taeyang energized the audience with “Ringa Linga,” while G-Dragon performed “Power.” The two later reunited onstage for “Good Boy.” Daesung added a unique twist by surprising fans with a trot performance.
“We have some big things coming soon,” G-Dragon hinted.
The group closed their performance with “Still Life,” including the rap section originally performed by former member T.O.P.
Fans erupted as G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung delivered a dynamic show that balanced nostalgia with refreshed arrangements tailored for a global festival audience.
T.O.P was notably absent, having officially left the group in 2023 after his contract with YG Entertainment ended.
BigBang’s return to Coachella highlights the enduring impact of second-generation K-pop acts, proving their ability to captivate audiences despite years of hiatus and change.