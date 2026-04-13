BigBang rocks Coachella 2026 with long-awaited comeback

K-pop icons BigBang set the Coachella stage on fire on 13 April, delivering a headline performance that marked one of the most anticipated returns in global pop this year.

Their appearance signaled a fresh era for the group, arriving nearly two years after their emotional reunion during Taeyang’s The Light Year solo concert in Seoul on 1 September 2024.

“It’s been a long time coming,” G-Dragon told the crowd.

The trio thrilled fans with a hit-packed setlist, performing classics like “BANG BANG BANG,” “Fantastic Baby,” “Sober,” “A Fool of Tears,” “Loser,” “Haru Haru,” “Let’s Not Fall in Love,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Bad Boy,” and “We Like 2 Party.”

“I really wanna rock tonight—I want to make it unforgettable,” Daesung said during the show.