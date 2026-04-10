From indie dreams to global stages: Asian artists changing festival culture

Major music festivals like Lollapalooza and Coachella have long served as global stages where rising and established artists alike introduce their sound to massive, diverse audiences.
These festivals aren’t just concerts—they’re cultural moments, where careers can shift overnight and representation matters more than ever.
This year, a historic milestone is set to unfold as the Nation’s Girl Group BINI takes the Coachella stage tomorrow at 7 a.m. Philippine time, becoming the first-ever Filipino act to do so.
Sharing in that wave of representation is KATSEYE, which includes Filipina member Sophia Laforteza—another sign that Filipino talent is steadily carving space on the global stage.
But before this moment, several Asian acts have already made their mark, proving that global audiences are ready—and eager—for diverse voices.
The Filipina-British indie artist brought her dreamy, bedroom-pop sound to Coachella, introducing a new kind of presence—one rooted in alternative and indie culture. Her performance resonated with Gen Z listeners and solidified her as one of the youngest Filipina artists to grace the festival, bridging Western indie music with Filipino identity.
With their performance at Lollapalooza 2025, KATSEYE signaled the rise of globally trained, multicultural girl groups. For Filipino fans, Sophia Laforteza’s presence made the moment even more personal—proof that Filipina performers are part of the evolving global pop machine.
When BLACKPINK first performed at Coachella in 2019, it was a breakthrough moment—not just for the group, but for K-pop as a whole. Their return as headliners years later cemented their status as global superstars, showing that Asian acts could command the same top billing as Western icons.
ATEEZ made history in 2024 as the first K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella. Known for their high-energy stages and intense choreography, their set proved that performance-driven K-pop could thrive in festival environments traditionally dominated by Western acts.
While BTS as a group hasn’t performed at Coachella, their influence has undeniably shaped festival lineups. J-Hope’s solo set at Lollapalooza marked a major milestone, making him the first South Korean artist to headline the festival. His performance blended hip-hop, storytelling, and stage artistry, drawing massive crowds.
TWICE’s headlining set at Lollapalooza 2025 marked another turning point, as they became the first K-pop girl group to headline the festival. Their polished performances and massive global fanbase turned the event into a celebration of K-pop’s mainstream dominance.
Long before K-pop’s current global wave, Epik High quietly paved the way. Their multiple Coachella appearances—and becoming the first Korean act invited back—highlighted the longevity and versatility of Korean artists on international stages.
Their Coachella 2024 debut showcased a newer generation of K-pop acts—bold, experimental, and performance-focused—proving that the genre continues to evolve with each new wave.
Both groups have brought their fresh, trendsetting sounds to major festivals like Lollapalooza, representing a younger, more global-facing era of K-pop. Their appearances highlight how quickly new acts can rise and resonate internationally.
Blending rock and indie influences, The Rose’s Coachella 2024 performance stood out for its raw, emotional energy. Their set offered a different sonic experience, showing that Korean artists aren’t limited to pop—they span multiple genres that appeal to global festival audiences.
From indie darlings to global pop powerhouses, these artists have helped