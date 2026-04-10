From indie dreams to global stages: Asian artists changing festival culture

This year, a historic milestone is set to unfold as the Nation’s Girl Group BINI takes the Coachella stage tomorrow at 7 a.m. Philippine time, becoming the first-ever Filipino act to do so.

Sharing in that wave of representation is KATSEYE, which includes Filipina member Sophia Laforteza—another sign that Filipino talent is steadily carving space on the global stage.

But before this moment, several Asian acts have already made their mark, proving that global audiences are ready—and eager—for diverse voices.