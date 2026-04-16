SoKor’s Compose Coffee comes to Phl this year

Store format

“The brand’s proven store format and value-led menu are designed to be replicated across international markets, supporting Jollibee Group’s growth ambitions in coffee — including its previously announced plans to enter the Philippine market this year,” JFC disclosure read.

JFC noted that the Taiwan debut serves as validation of the brand’s value-driven approach and its ability to generate demand beyond South Korea.

Heavy pre-opening crowds

The first store drew heavy pre-opening crowds, with customers lining up as early as 8 a.m. and wait times stretching up to two hours. At peak, it sold one cup every 20 seconds, generating around NT$70,000 or approximately P133,000 in first-day sales.