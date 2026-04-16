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SoKor’s Compose Coffee comes to Phl this year

A Compose Coffee store in Seoul. Philippine fast food giant will enter the highly competitive South Korean cafe market.
A Compose Coffee store in Seoul. Philippine fast food giant will enter the highly competitive South Korean cafe market.(Photo by Steven Borowieck at NIKKEI ASIA)
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Homegrown fastfood giant Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) has confirmed the planned debut of South Korea’s popular coffee chain Compose Coffee in the Philippine market within the year, after a strong early performance in Taiwan.

The company said in Thursday’s disclosure that the brand’s successful launch in Taiwan reinforces confidence in its expansion strategy, with the local market identified as one of the next key markets.

A Compose Coffee store in Seoul. Philippine fast food giant will enter the highly competitive South Korean cafe market.
SoKor’s Compose Coffee bound for the Philippines this year

Store format

“The brand’s proven store format and value-led menu are designed to be replicated across international markets, supporting Jollibee Group’s growth ambitions in coffee — including its previously announced plans to enter the Philippine market this year,” JFC disclosure read.

JFC noted that the Taiwan debut serves as validation of the brand’s value-driven approach and its ability to generate demand beyond South Korea.

Heavy pre-opening crowds

The first store drew heavy pre-opening crowds, with customers lining up as early as 8 a.m. and wait times stretching up to two hours. At peak, it sold one cup every 20 seconds, generating around NT$70,000 or approximately P133,000 in first-day sales.

A Compose Coffee store in Seoul. Philippine fast food giant will enter the highly competitive South Korean cafe market.
Highlands Coffee fuels Jollibee’s global growth

“We are encouraged by the strong early response to Compose Coffee’s proposition in Taiwan. We believe the brand has significant potential to become a leading global coffee player,” Jollibee Group CEO for International Business Richard Shin said.

Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC)
Compose Coffee
South Korea Coffee

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