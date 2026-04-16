SoKor’s Compose Coffee bound for the Philippines this year

The first store drew heavy pre-opening crowds, with customers lining up as early as 8:00 a.m. and wait times stretching up to two hours. At peak, it sold one cup every 20 seconds, generating around NT$70,000 or approximately P133,000 in first-day sales.

“We are encouraged by the strong early response to Compose Coffee’s proposition in Taiwan. We believe the brand has significant potential to become a leading global coffee player,” Jollibee Group CEO for International Business Richard Shin said.

“Built around great-tasting, quality coffee at accessible prices—Compose Coffee is designed for everyday enjoyment— supported by a simple, efficient store model that can scale across markets.”

With around 3,000 stores in South Korea, Compose Coffee is expected to drive JFC’s growing global coffee portfolio.