Highlands Coffee fuels Jollibee’s global growth

The chain’s expansion strategy remains anchored on company-owned stores, allowing tighter control over operations and consistent customer experience while laying the groundwork for further growth.

Digital channels are also contributing to performance, with most online transactions coursed through third-party platforms, while the brand’s mobile application is gradually gaining a larger share of system-wide sales.

“Highlands Coffee strengthens our Coffee & Tea platform and expands our presence in a large, growing category. It reinforces our strategy to build scalable, high-growth businesses across our international portfolio – while maintaining disciplined capital allocation,” said Richard Shin, Jollibee Group International CEO.

With its strong showing, Highlands Coffee continues to anchor the group’s push into the global coffee segment, a market seen as a major growth pillar for its international portfolio.