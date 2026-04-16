Highlands Coffee fuels Jollibee’s global growth

Jollibee Foods Corporation is seeing strong momentum from its Vietnam-based coffee chain, as Highlands Coffee posts robust revenue growth and profitability, reinforcing its role as a key international driver.
The brand recorded high double-digit revenue growth in 2025 compared to the previous year, supported by sustained consumer demand and steady store performance. This momentum carried into early 2026, with same-store sales rising at a high single-digit pace in the first quarter.
Company officials said the coffee chain stands out for its strong unit economics, driven by tight cost controls and an efficient operating model that continues to deliver high store-level profitability.
“Highlands Coffee’s market leadership and continued strong performance are a strong validation of our brand and business model. We’re seeing robust and improving store performance and continued traction across channels, supported by disciplined execution and compelling unit economics. As we scale, our priority is to keep raising the bar on consistency and customer experience—while investing in the capabilities that will sustain long-term growth, including product innovation, operational excellence, and digital,” said Highlands Coffee Founder and CEO David Thai.
The chain’s expansion strategy remains anchored on company-owned stores, allowing tighter control over operations and consistent customer experience while laying the groundwork for further growth.
Digital channels are also contributing to performance, with most online transactions coursed through third-party platforms, while the brand’s mobile application is gradually gaining a larger share of system-wide sales.
“Highlands Coffee strengthens our Coffee & Tea platform and expands our presence in a large, growing category. It reinforces our strategy to build scalable, high-growth businesses across our international portfolio – while maintaining disciplined capital allocation,” said Richard Shin, Jollibee Group International CEO.
With its strong showing, Highlands Coffee continues to anchor the group’s push into the global coffee segment, a market seen as a major growth pillar for its international portfolio.