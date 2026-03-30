Coffee causes nervous fits

The official explanation is neat enough: the foreign partner will assume a larger role in product innovation and brand building, while the local company remains the operating partner with day-to-day execution responsibilities.

That sounds orderly on paper, but in the consumer goods company’s case, the context is this: its most visible earnings problem has been coffee, not noodles.

The company itself said full-year 2025 operating income fell 4 percent primarily because of “prolonged abnormally elevated coffee input costs;” while excluding coffee, the business would have delivered high single-digit operating income growth.

That is what makes the disposal baffling. If one business is dragging consolidated profitability and another remains profitable and strategically relevant, the intuitive capital-allocation question is not why sell the healthy joint venture, but why the weak spot was not fixed first.

In the first nine months of 2025, the group’s sales rose 4.8 percent to P124.6 billion, yet operating income was nearly flat at P12.38 billion because cost of sales rose faster than revenue, with management explicitly citing higher material costs, “particularly coffee.”

The gross margin fell to 26.5 percent from 27.2 percent, and the operating margin slipped to 9.9 percent from 10.3 percent.

That margin squeeze says something important about the coffee business. Commodity inflation, by itself, is not a strategy failure; every consumer company lives through cost cycles.

But when a branded coffee franchise cannot defend margins during a cost spike, the numbers suggest it was unable to pass through enough of those costs to consumers or shift consumers toward higher value mixes that preserve profitability.

In plain language, the company failed to sell coffee at a sufficient premium. Management may call it a temporary commodity headwind, but investors can reasonably call it a premiumization failure.

By contrast, the instant noodle joint venture is not a distressed asset being cut loose.

The company is not divesting a problem child. It is ceding control of a business that still makes money. That is why the transaction can be read as a sign of weakness in capital allocation.

Good capital allocation is about moving capital away from structurally inferior returns and toward categories where the company has a stronger right to win.

But here, the consumer goods company is surrendering majority control of a profitable noodle business while asking investors to be patient with a coffee franchise that has not demonstrated enough pricing power to shield earnings from raw material volatility.

The local company is the one giving up control, while the transaction price remains undisclosed.

Coffee exposed a vulnerability: the company could grow volumes, but not at a premium strong enough to protect profit.

Coffee, noodles, or profit.