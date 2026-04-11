On Summer crawls, a cool mall and a beach town

Kultura returns with its signature event, this time with a summer twist. Taking over the Mega Fashion Hall from 17 to 21 April, the Kultura Summer Crawl invites visitors to slow down, explore, and rediscover Filipino creativity in a bright, beach town market-inspired setting.
In partnership with Mastercard, SM Hotels and Bebang Halo-Halo, the event brings together local brands, interactive activities and feel-good moments that celebrate summer the Filipino way.
The event spotlights brands rooted in heritage and tradition, elevated by modern Filipino artistry and craftsmanship.
Harvest your own pearl
Experience something truly special by harvesting your own pearl and turning it into a meaningful keepsake — each piece a unique reminder of summer and Filipino craftsmanship.
Customization stations
Make your finds uniquely yours with on-site customization. Create colorful jewelry, personalize totes and pouches with playful patches, or add engraved details to selected items.
Live music performances
Enjoy laid-back performances by Acapellago on 17 April and local buskers throughout the 5 day event, creating a feel-good soundtrack as you explore the crawl.
Plinko ball game
Test your luck with playful drops and fun surprises that add an interactive twist to your shopping stroll.
Giant color-by-numbers
Become part of a collaborative artwork! Pick your section, match the colors, and watch as everyone’s contributions come together to create a bright , summer-inspired masterpiece.
For more information, follow @kulturafilipino on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.