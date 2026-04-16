Sara pummels Madriaga

Duterte rebutted this by releasing her 2005 Bar exam grade, showing she had scored 80 percent, above the 75-percent passing mark, debunking Madriaga’s insinuation that she was a dull student and was prone to violence toward her classmates.

“I was never the subject of any complaint for rudeness or violence against other students at SSC-R College of Law,” Duterte said.

Supreme Court records showed the passing rate of the 2005 Bar exam was just 27.2 percent, with only 1,526 of 5,607 examinees making it.

“Madriaga and his cohorts in the House of Representatives do not come close to my capacity to achieve results with very little effort because they cannot even weave a believable lie, much less follow the rule of law,” Duterte said.

Even as the Vice President rebutted questions about her academic record, a parallel dispute over her use of her office’s confidential funds escalated.

Timeline doubted

The CoA affirmed its earlier ruling disallowing P73 million in confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President for 2022, rejecting Duterte’s appeal that her right to due process had been violated.

Duterte argued that state auditors failed to observe procedural fairness by issuing a notice of disallowance without first releasing an audit observation memorandum (AOM).

The CoA dismissed her claim, saying “her right to due process was never violated.”

“The petitioner’s right to due process was not violated when the amount of P3.5 million was disallowed in audit despite not previously raised in the AOM,” it said.

The disallowed amount covered expenditures from 21 December to 31 December 2022, including P69.78 million allocated for “rewards” and P3.5 million spent on furniture and equipment such as tables, chairs, desktop computers, and printers.

The P73.28-million flagged was part of the P125 million in confidential funds released by Malacañang to the OVP in 2022, which auditors said was disbursed over an 11-day period.

Madriaga, however, contradicted that timeline.

“I read in several media reports that the P125-million OVP confidential funds in 2022 were reportedly utilized in just 11 days. This is wrong because I personally disposed of the money in less than 24 hours, perhaps about 18 hours,” he said in his testimony before the House panel.