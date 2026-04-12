Lawyer: Madriaga claims against Sara fabricated

“This is clear evidence that the testimony against VP Sara is just made up,” Panelo said, adding that Madriaga allegedly sought release from detention in exchange for testifying as a state witness.

Madriaga earlier claimed he transported large sums of money for Duterte from July 2022 to August 2023 and alleged that Duterte’s husband, Atty. Mans Carpio, directed him to collect magnetic lifters containing illegal drugs.

In early March, Duterte filed a perjury complaint against Madriaga before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office, accusing him of falsely portraying himself as a campaign supporter.

Panelo also raised the possible involvement of former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who earlier confirmed meeting Madriaga before filing plunder, malversation and graft complaints against Duterte.

“So we feel that he’s involved in this in some way, but as far as direct evidence, wala pa. This is just a fair commentary based on the affidavit of Madriaga,” Panelo said.

Panelo likewise rejected Madriaga’s claim that he helped form the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group, citing a Department of National Defense memorandum and affidavits from military officials stating the process was internal to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

He also presented certifications from the Presidential Security Command and the AFP Security and Protection Group confirming that Madriaga had no connection with their offices.

Madriaga is set to testify before the House Justice Committee on 14 April.

“We don’t mind that he will testify. We know that whatever he says is a lie. In the proper forum, we can definitely prove that he is a fraud,” Panelo said.