Artist disputes testimony linking painting to Madriaga, VP Duterte

“During our video conference, I noticed the painting I personally gave her as a gift,” Madriaga said, referring to an image presented during the proceedings.

He further claimed, “Nag-regalo po ako sa kanya ng isang painting na ginawa ng isang scholar ko sa Laguna… Pinagawa ko po ’yan.”

Lee, however, disputed this account, saying she is neither connected to any scholar in Laguna nor involved in the narrative presented by Madriaga.

“I am not a scholar. I am not from Laguna. I am from Davao,” she said.

The painting in question had earlier appeared in a 2021 social media post by Duterte.