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SALAKNIB 2026 showcases HIMARS live fire exercise

SALAKNIB 2026 showcases HIMARS live fire exercise
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The Philippine Army and United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) conducted a live fire exercise using the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) as part of Exercise SALAKNIB 2026 in Laur, Nueva Ecija.

The drill, held in Barangay Canantong, involved the Philippine Army Artillery Regiment and the USARPAC 25th Infantry Division.

SALAKNIB 2026 showcases HIMARS live fire exercise
7,000 local, foreign troops to participate in Salaknib 2026

HIMARS is a truck-mounted, long-range multiple-launch rocket system capable of rapid-fire deployment. During the exercise, troops used reduced range practice rockets to simulate firing operations while ensuring safety and range control.

The Philippine Army said the use of training rockets reflects its commitment to responsible operations as it transitions toward a territorial defense posture.

SALAKNIB 2026 showcases HIMARS live fire exercise
‘Salaknib 2026’ welcomes 7K local, foreign troops

Officials also noted that collaboration with US forces enhances the country’s capability in long-range precision fires and strengthens operational readiness.

SALAKNIB is a joint military exercise aimed at improving interoperability between allied forces.

This year’s exercise also includes participation from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Australian Army, underscoring broader regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Salaknib

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