‘Salaknib 2026’ welcomes 7K local, foreign troops

Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija — Some 7,000 local and foreign troops gathered at Fort Ramon Magsaysay on Monday for the formal opening of Salaknib 2026, marking the largest iteration of the joint military exercise to date.
The ceremony, held in Nueva Ecija, was led by Philippine Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Efren F. Morados alongside Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, commanding general of the US Army 25th Infantry Division.
They were joined by Maj. Gen. Michael G. Logico of the Philippine Army Training Command and Exercise Director Brig. Gen. Lennon G. Babilonia.
Morados said the current troop count is an estimate that will likely increase as the drills progress over the next two weeks across various locations in North and Central Luzon.
This year’s exercise marks a significant shift in regional defense dynamics as the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force joins as an active participant for the first time.