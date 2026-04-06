‘Salaknib 2026’ welcomes 7K local, foreign troops

They were joined by Maj. Gen. Michael G. Logico of the Philippine Army Training Command and Exercise Director Brig. Gen. Lennon G. Babilonia.

Morados said the current troop count is an estimate that will likely increase as the drills progress over the next two weeks across various locations in North and Central Luzon.

This year’s exercise marks a significant shift in regional defense dynamics as the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force joins as an active participant for the first time.