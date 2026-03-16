Collazo to Jerusalem: Let’s do it!

“That’s the fight that matters, but only if we reach an agreement in the negotiations. In the meantime, we continue working and looking for the best options,” said the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association titleholder.

Collazo and Jerusalem, the World Boxing Council (WBC) titlist, were supposed to face off on the same night the Puerto Rican overpowered Haro at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

But the deal broke off and Collazo had to look for a replacement opponent, leaving Jerusalem out in the cold.

Fortunately, his team managed to secure an agreement but Jerusalem has to travel to South Africa and meet Siyakholwa Kuse in a rematch on 16 May.

Jerusalem had beaten Kuse on points in what was a highly-competitive bout last October during the golden anniversary of the Thrilla in Manila.

“I want to keep fighting. Whatever the company has in mind. I’m willing to unify the titles, move up in weight, or defend them again in Puerto Rico. I’m open to anything,” said Collazo, who raised his win-loss record to 14-0 with 11 knockouts after beating up Haro.