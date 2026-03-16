Collazo to Jerusalem: Let’s do it!

Oscar Collazo didn’t mince words following his seventh-round stoppage of Jesus Haro in California, calling out Filipino Melvin Jerusalem but maintaining that putting a deal in place is rather complicated.
“I would love to have a rematch with Jerusalem in Puerto Rico, in Ponce, in the southern region. Or in New York in June. Who knows? There are many things to negotiate. We have to wait these next few days to see what happens,” Collazo told the Puerto Rican news outlet El Nuevo Dia.
“That’s the fight that matters, but only if we reach an agreement in the negotiations. In the meantime, we continue working and looking for the best options,” said the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association titleholder.
Collazo and Jerusalem, the World Boxing Council (WBC) titlist, were supposed to face off on the same night the Puerto Rican overpowered Haro at the Honda Center in Anaheim.
But the deal broke off and Collazo had to look for a replacement opponent, leaving Jerusalem out in the cold.
Fortunately, his team managed to secure an agreement but Jerusalem has to travel to South Africa and meet Siyakholwa Kuse in a rematch on 16 May.
Jerusalem had beaten Kuse on points in what was a highly-competitive bout last October during the golden anniversary of the Thrilla in Manila.
“I want to keep fighting. Whatever the company has in mind. I’m willing to unify the titles, move up in weight, or defend them again in Puerto Rico. I’m open to anything,” said Collazo, who raised his win-loss record to 14-0 with 11 knockouts after beating up Haro.
Since losing to Collazo in May 2023, Jerusalem has racked up five straight victories.
With Collazo expressing his desire to battle Jerusalem once more in line with his dream of unifying all 105-pound belts, everything seems poised for a rematch sometime in late summer.
That is if Jerusalem comes home from Johannesburg with the WBC belt still strapped around his waist.