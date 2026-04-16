Regulators rush P5-B Aklan grid upgrade amid energy risks

Project delivery by August

In a statement on Thursday, Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina L. Guevara said regulators will ensure the project’s delivery by August, with completion now at 93 percent.

“We are fast-tracking the completion of this critical project because reliable power is fundamental to economic growth, public service, and the continued development of Boracay and the rest of Aklan,” Guevara said.

“Our inspection confirms that substantial progress has been made, and the Department remains fully committed to ensuring that this infrastructure is completed on schedule and built to the highest standards of safety, quality, and long-term reliability.”

Key components have already been completed and energized, including the Nabas Substation, the rehabilitated Unidos-Caticlan Transmission Line, and the Caticlan 69-kilovolt XLPE Cable. Grid adjustments finished in December 2025 have also helped reduce outages caused by environmental factors.

Near completion of transmission lines and cable systems

Remaining works are in advanced stages, with most transmission lines and cable systems nearing completion, while the Boracay GIS Substation and underground cable installations continue to progress.