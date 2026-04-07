Philippines, Denmark mark 80 years of ties with Subic ceremony

Mellbin reaffirmed Denmark’s support for the Philippines in strengthening national defense and maritime security, stressing the need for a comprehensive approach to capability development.

He also took part in discussions on shipbuilding, naval defense, and technology transfer, particularly in relation to developments in the West Philippine Sea.

“The attempts to reshape the international order from a collective good to an instrument of national ambition threatens the prosperity and future of nations such as Denmark and the Philippines,” Mellbin said.

The commemorative logo incorporates elements symbolizing the partnership between the two countries, including the colors of the Philippine flag, a cartwheel representing industry and commerce, a windmill for renewable energy and innovation, and maritime symbols reflecting strengthened cooperation at sea.

The Philippines remains a key player in global shipbuilding and a major supplier of seafarers, producing mid-sized vessels such as bulk carriers, tankers, and container ships.

Denmark and the Philippines continue to expand cooperation in maritime modernization, green shipping, and shipbuilding, with support from the Danish Maritime Authority and the Maritime Industry Authority.

Ongoing collaborations include improving seafarer training, digitalizing systems, enhancing port safety, and developing green shipping corridors.