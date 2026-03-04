NOLCOM holds unit visit at 69IB headquarters in Zambales

The Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), led by its commander, Lt. Gen. Aristotle D. Gonzalez, PAF, conducted a unit visit to the headquarters of the 69th Infantry Battalion (69IB), Philippine Army, in Barangay Bulawen, Palauig, Zambales, on 3 March 2026.

According to Gonzalez, the visit forms part of NOLCOM’s continuing efforts to assess operational readiness, strengthen command guidance, and boost the morale of troops on the ground.

During the engagement, key matters concerning security operations, community support initiatives, and disaster preparedness were discussed to ensure the unit’s sustained effectiveness in fulfilling its mandate.

Following the unit visit, a courtesy call was made on Hon. Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., governor of Zambales, at the Provincial Capitol in Iba.

The courtesy call underscored the strong partnership between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the provincial government of Zambales in maintaining peace and security, enhancing disaster response capabilities, and promoting development initiatives in the province.

NOLCOM reaffirmed its commitment to collaborative governance and sustained coordination with local government units to ensure a secure and resilient Northern Luzon.

Gonzalez, a senior officer of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), assumed command of NOLCOM on 24 October 2025. As commander of NOLCOM — which covers the country’s northern maritime borders, including areas in the West Philippine Sea — he has focused on reinforcing national deterrence and strengthening inter-agency collaboration.

Upon taking over the command, he implemented the “PRESS ON: One Frontier, One Defense” thrust, which emphasizes operational readiness and the unification of efforts to secure the country’s maritime domain.

He has also emphasized close coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to secure maritime areas, commending the agency for its active role in the West Philippine Sea and noting that its lawful presence and operational credibility strengthen national deterrence.